Schneider on President's List

Jarret Schneider of Grant Park has been named to the spring 2003 President's List at Kankakee Community College. He is a sophomore student majoring in construction management. He is the son of Sheri Schneider of Stone Mountain, Ga., and Stan Schneider of Grant Park.

Butler's Dean's List

Butler University recently announced the names of individuals who made the spring 2003 Butler University Dean's List. Area residents are: Timothy Marks of Kankakee and Kate Schaafsma of Momence who are both studying pharmacy.

Kerouac graduates

Michelle Kerouac, the daughter of Jay and Irene Kerouac of Momence, recently received a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps. After her training at Officer Indoctrination School in Newport, R.I. she will be stationed at the Naval Medical Center, Balboa in San Diego, Calif. She is a 1999 graduate of Bishop McNamara High School.

Prairie State President's List

Prairie State College recently announced the President's List for the spring 2003 semester. Area residents named are: Beecher-Crystal Brands, Rae Coriell, Marquita Hanvey, John Horner, Melissa Huenerberg, Jacylin Kuhlmann, Barbara Long, Henry Reyenga, Valerie Rietveld, Kristina Schmitt, Julia DeYoung; Crete-Sherry Behrent, Russell Boswell, Jason Camino, Caralyn Collins, David Costa, Jean Dahl, Brian Diachenko, Joe Duncan, Shannon Ebner, Gabriela Gambetta, Milton Franklin III, Jessica-Sara Lubera, Holly Milburn, Amy Naylor, Robert Povilonis, Kevin Schell, Anthony Stua; Kankakee-Jennifer St. Peter; Manteno-Shannon Bishop, Ernest Mersch; Monee-Mary Cernak, Jennifer Cook, Erin Lech, Kristy Lech and Angela Lejeck.

Prairie State Dean's List

Prairie State College recently announced its spring 2003 Dean's List. Area residents named are: Beecher-Monica Moutrey, Jennifer Schroeder, Mary Trotier, Dustin Wehling; Bourbonnais-Katherine Bass; Crete-Michael Calgaro, Kennie Delt, Cheryl Duensing, Joe Gallegos, Lynda Jesse, Samantha Laveille, Lyle Meyer, Rachel Piepenbrink, Renee Schell, Stacey Skaggs, Jimmie Word; Manteno-Steven LaBarre, Aaron Perillo; Monee-Sara Bafundo, Romulus Biris, Sherise Lopez, Cheryl Storck and Andrea Twietmeyer.

Harpin on Dean's List

Marisa Harpin has been named to the Dean's List for the most recent term at Eastern Illinois University. She is a senior majoring in health studies and community health. she is doing a summer internship at the Riverside Health and Fitness Center.

Sumrall graduates

Joseph Sumrall recently received a bachelor's degree at the University of Illinois with a major in English. He is a 1998 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and is the son of Thomas and Kathleen Sumrall of Bourbonnais.

Whitfield on Dean's List

Tomeka Whitfield was named to the Dean's List at Tennessee State University, Nashville, for the fall and spring semesters. She is pursuing a master's degree in education administration and supervision K-12. She is a substitute teacher for Metro-Davidson County Public Schools in Nashville and counsels at-risk teens. She is a 1995 graduate of St. Anne High School, a 1997 graduate of Kankakee Community College and received her bachelor's degree from Fisk University in 1999. She is the daughter of Caroline Whitfield of Pembroke Township.

Borschnack on Dean's List

Melissa Borschnack of Bourbonnais, a student at Northwestern University, has been named to the Dean's List for the spring quarter. She is the daughter of Dan and Cindy Borschnack.

Forkenbrock graduates with honors

Lee Forkenbrock of Bradley, the son of Herb Forkenbrock and Traci Tibbs, recently graduated from Devry University summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in computer information systems. He is employed as a software developer for PlatinumTel Communications out of Justice, Ill.