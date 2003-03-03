Jones crowned queen

Jasmine Lashawn Jones, a 1999 graduate of Kankakee High, has been crowned Miss University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Jasmine is the daughter of Billie and Joyce Jones. She is also the younger sister of Adrian Jones, who won the same honor in 2000. The award carries a scholarship with it. As a result of the honor, Jasmine is pictured in the April issue of "Ebony," which features black college queens.

Jones is set to graduate May 10, with a double major in criminal justice and psychology and a minor in accounting. She plans to attend law school at Northern Illinois University or work for a government agency.

She's an active member of the Honors College, Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society, and also a member of Zeta Phi Beta society sorority. She was Miss Zeta Phi Beta in 2001.

Payne volunteers at MacMurray

Rebecca Payne of Bradley was among student volunteers at MacMurray College in Jacksonville who secured pledges totaling $129,993 for scholarships in a two-week phonathon at the college. She is a junior majoring in deaf and hard of hearing: teacher education at MacMurray. She is the daughter of Lonnie and Connie Cox of Bradley and a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. She transferred to MacMurray from Kankakee Community College.

O'Connor in Hall of Fame

The Northern Star Hall of Fame honored seven alumni members at a banquet and induction ceremony held recently at NIU.

Among the members inducted were Michael O'Connor of Montgomery, Ala., formerly of Kankakee. The hall of fame honors former students, advisers and friends of the Northern Star, the daily student newspaper of NIU. O'Connor came to the Northern Star in 1966, working as copy editor, editor and editor and chief.

He worked at The Daily Journal as a reporter during the summer. In 1972, he became editor and publisher of the Mendota Reporter followed by jobs on daily newspapers in Decatur and Bloomington. In 1990, he signed on with Gannett, eventually working with papers in Stockton, Calif., Utica, N.Y., and Montgomery, Ala. He is the son of William and Berdell O'Connor of Kankakee.

U of I Dean's List

The University of Illinois recently announced the fall Dean's List. Area residents named were: Bourbonnais-Jessica DuVoisin, Jessica Horn, Lisa Khalili, Gladys Macagba, Leslie Singer, John Wischnowsky; Bradley-Lori Czerwionka, Gregory Dietz, Melinda Kwiatkowski; Buckingham-Holly Daverin; Buckley-Matthew Young; Cabery-Matthew Ehrhardt; Chebanse-Kristina LeBeau; Cissna Park-Trevor Baier, Michael Gorman, Sarah Laubscher, GaLynn Lober, Rachel Muehling; Coal City-Rebecca Rader.

Crete-Robert Healy, Julia Kochel, Carl Lindberg, Caitlin Marz, Ryan Sarros Ryan, Jennifer Welton; Danforth-Angela Classen, Michael Anderson, Brian Fatka, Jennifer Frye; Dwight-Laura Clausen, Sarah Edwin; Elwood-Sarah Mackey; Essex-Carolyn Wurglitz; Gardner-Lucas Frobish; Gilman-Zachary Stahlschmidt; Grant Park-Kory Kebert; Herscher-Jessica Duval, Laura Marcotte, Mario Buono; Kankakee-Jaclyn Dugan, Bradley Kubick, Aaron Piggush, Kathleen Smith, Kirsten Tyda, Steven Vassos.

Loda-Christen Herriott; Manteno-Matthew; Momence-Kyle Denny, Conor Finnegan; Monee-Amanda Kreuger, Megan Martin; Onarga-Neal Kuester, Kelly Rader; Peotone-Matthew Clover, Jessica Guymon, Rebecca Meyer, James Sobotka, Danielle Stephens, David Sweas, Mark Welsh; Reddick-Brandon Joyce; St. Anne-Dorine Lottinville, Kyle Naff, Katie Pommier, David Watson; University Park-LaKeisha Haley, Cayse Llorens; Watseka-Chad Ely, James Kinzer, Carly Peterson, Emily Thompson; Wellington-Mandy Field; Wilmington-Patrick Rodawold, Danielle Studer, Scott Wirth; Woodland-Ilse Williams.

Horn on Dean's List

Jessica Horn, the daughter of Andrew and Patricia Horn of Bourbonnais, has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Illinois for the fall semester.

She is a senior majoring in political science and economics and will graduat in May. She graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Taylor graduates

Peggy Taylor of Bourbonnais graduated recently summa cum laude from Devry University in Tinley Park with a bachelor's degree in computer information systems.

Long graduates magna cum laude

Gail Long, the daughter of June Sommer and the late Steven Sommer, recently graduated magna cum laude, with a bachelor's degree in early childhood education and a minor in Spanish from Olivet Nazarene University. She is a member of Kappa Delta Pi honors society and currently teaching in Pembroke.

St. Mary of the Woods Honors List

Area residents were named to the Honors List at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. They are: Mary Dowding, Human Services, of Momence; and Emily Conn, Gerontology, of Thawville.