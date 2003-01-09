Youths offer President list of top priorities

Members of the Daily Journal Teen Council were asked what they think President Bush's top priorities should be during the coming year.

Here's what they said.

"President Bush's number one focus should clearly be the foreign issues that are forming currently. Iraq needs to be resolved and other terrorist-related problems need to be decided.

"It would be foolish for those types of events to be started, as they now are, and not completed. Only after these worldly situations are resolved will the domestic affairs themselves be safe."

Paul Richardson, senior,

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

"President Bush should definitely try to improve the economic situation, because if it stays as poor as its current state, we are in a danger zone. As much as I dislike President Bush, I think our overall safety as a nation has been good. With the nation still receiving terrorist threats, the government has been able to calm an extremely fragile and edgy American society.

"As long as we can stay out of war, or at least out of multiple wars (drug war, war on terrorism, etc.), it should be an interesting and hopefully uneventful 2003."

Mike Thompson, freshman,

Peotone High School.

"Top priority should be religion and education. Religion because without God there is no hope or future. God is a cure-all and helps and loves everyone. Education because children really are our future; without them the country will fall because the economy will drop along with everything else."

Jeremy Larson, sophomore,

Wilmington High School

"The economy and education reform, how to resolve issues with countries through peace and not war, the environment and how to protect it are all issues. Another is bigotry that people are still facing like racism, sexual discrimination and religious bigotry."

Josh Sander, senior, BBCHS

"I think the first priority should be caring for the needs of our own Americans. We should care for the needs of people in our country first. Instead of focusing on one subject (health, economy, safety, etc.) and letting the others slip away, we can provide help to each. The President needs to take into consideration what is most important to us, the people."

Kate LeClair, senior,

Bishop McNamara High School

"Recalling the sniper incidents of 2002, better gun control should be one of the President's top concerns. Other top issues are the poor economy, teen pregnancy and health care."

Rachel Nietfeldt, freshman,

Watseka High School

"The President should address the issues of environmental reform, the economy, health care and tolerance of other people."

Kent Kay, sophomore,

Wilmington High School

"There are many problems in the nation today, but the environment, economy, health care/Social Security and foreign relations need to be dealt with by President Bush's administration this year.

Alex Blanchette, senior,

Manteno High School