Woman's club awards 9 scholarships

Nine scholarships have been awarded to local students by the Kankakee Woman's Club. Recipients are chosen on the basis of extra-curricular community service, academic achievements and financial needs.

Alicia Heisner, daughter of Jerry and Cecilia Heisner of Manteno, plans to attend Concordia University of Wisconsin, majoring in biology, and hopes to obtain a doctor of medicine degree.

A graduate of Manteno High School, she was an academic team member, Illinois State Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society.

Matthew F. McGregor, son of Jim and Jeanne Stulga of Manteno, plans to attend the University of Illinois, majoring in computer science. He was a member of the Student Council, math team and National Honor Society.

Thomas Fasnaugh, son of Patrick and Mary Lou Fasnaugh of Herscher, plans to attend Benedictine University, majoring in pharmacy. A graduate of Herscher, he was a member of the Scholastic Bowl, National Honor Society, math team and a participant in both the band and sports.

Traci Hayes, daughter of Charles Hayes and Lori Castello of Momence, will seek a nursing degree at Kankakee Community College.

Katie Eyster, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Eyster of Kankakee, a graduate of Kankakee High School, will attend Illinois State University where she will be majoring in horticulture.

Amanda Fritz, daughter of Leon and Amy Fritz, Herscher, will attend Olivet Nazarene University seeking a degree in elementary teaching. She was an Illinois State Scholar and a member of the school band.

Carly Ann Mullady, daughter of Matthew and Teri Mullady of Kankakee, will be a sophomore at Eastern Illinois College majoring in journalism where she has been a writer for the Eastern Daily News. She is a 2001 graduate of Kankakee High School.

Ashley Evans, daughter of Richard and Donna Evans of Herscher, will attend Valparaiso University seeking a major in biology. In school, she was a member of the bowling team, band, math band, National Honor Society and yearbook staff.

Katan Winterroth is a student at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School, graduating in December of 2002 and enrolled in Kankakee Community College in the registered nursing program.