Get ready, get set, let's read

NEWSPAPER IN EDUCATION ACTIVITIES -- Newspaper activities offer unique opportunities to motivate students and aid in developing reading skills. The following newspaper activities are provided by the Newspaper in Education program of The Daily Journal and are presented to help readers of all ages as they learn to understand the world around them. They are listed in the order of difficulty.

CREATE A FRIENDLY DINOSAUR -- Select any page in the newspaper and, on that page only, circle ten of the letter d with a red crayon. Circle ten i's with a blue crayon and circle ten n's with brown. It is a good idea to circle letters all over the page instead of close together in one part of the page - it makes a more interesting dinosaur. Using a green crayon connect all the circles to create a 'dinosaur.' Be sure to add eyes, nostrils and long, sharp teeth. Add a smiling mouth and make it a friendly dinosaur. Give your dinosaur a name you find in the comics.

LET'S GET SETS -- Look through the newspaper for sets of objects, such as a set of shoes, a set of hats, a set of toys, a set of cars, etc. A set may be made up of two or more of the same thing. See how many sets you find in the newspaper, cut them out and glue them to paper. If you glue each set to one sheet of paper you can add more pictures to the set each week.

PICTURES AND WORDS -- From the newspaper, cut out 16 pictures of nouns. (A noun is a name of a person, place, or thing). Write sentences using the nouns you found. Be sure to use the pictures of the nouns instead of the names of the nouns. For greater challenge, use more than one noun in each sentence. Example: The (picture of a dog) is barking at the (picture of a door). Find the word 'rebus' in the dictionary.

LET'S GO SHOPPING -- On a piece of paper, list three of your family's favorite foods. Then look at the grocery ads in The Daily Journal and find the price for each of the foods at three different stores. Next to the name of each food write each of the three prices and the store that sells it for the lowest price.

RUN-ON RACE -- Find a paragraph in the newspaper that has no more than four sentences. Make two copies of the paragraph with no punctuation, capitalization or space between words. ("The cat is brown and yellow." becomes "thecatisbrownandyellow." Give one copy of the paragraph to a partner and keep one for yourself. Without either of you looking at the paragraph in the newspaper, rewrite the copied paragraph and see how long it takes you to add the punctuation, capitals and spaces. Whoever finishes first, and is correct, is the winner.

FREEDOM OF THE PRESS -- The First Amendment guarantees freedom of the press, among other freedoms. Freedom of the press is the right to publish facts, ideas and opinions without interference from the government or from private groups. Look for a story in the newspaper that you think would not have appeared without freedom of the press. What do you think that freedom means? Why is it valuable to all citizens?

A QUOTE FROM THOMAS JEFFERSON -- Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States, 1801-1809, said, "Were it left to me to decide whether we should have government without newspapers or newspapers without government, I should not hesitate for a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers and be capable of reading them."

Questions for discussion might include: What did he mean by this statement? What is the function of the newspaper? Look for examples in the newspaper that support Jefferson's statement.

Tips for Parents: Think recycle, when an activity encourages children to cut and glue items from the newspaper onto a piece of paper. That paper can be a section of newspaper, already read, and not be used for an activity, paper received in the mail that is readily disposed of or any other paper that ends up in the wastebasket. When an activity calls for cardboard, you could use worn-out manila or colored folders, the cardboard found with newly-purchased items, such as those found with shirts, bedding, etc. as well as boxes that are flattened and trimmed. The least messy glue is found in the glue stick.

SHORTCUTS -- To save space, many abbreviations are used in writing classified ads. Find 15 of these abbreviations and write them on a piece of paper. Next to each write the word or words for which it stands. Using some of these abbreviations write a classified ad to sell something you no longer need.