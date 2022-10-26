IN HER HEELS: Riverside’s Veerapaneni talks oncology, risk reduction

October is known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Of course, breast cancer — along with all other variations of cancer — affects patients and families all day, every day. And no one knows this more than Dr. Annabelle Veerapaneni, oncology medical director at the Riverside Cancer Institute.

When discussing the word “prevention,” Veerapaneni said it’s more about focusing on ways to reduce risk, as prevention isn’t truly possible.

“In terms of cancer in general, it's just something that happens as a natural process of going through life,” she said. “So it's like, what can you do to reduce your risk? You [can] reduce your risk by getting screened pretty regularly. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, [it’s about] trying to encourage women to get their mammograms.”

Veerapaneni stressed that this is now more important than ever, as people are still catching up on routine appointments and screenings that were missed due to the pandemic. She said fear also is a factor in people not keeping up with screenings.

“It's really very disheartening whenever you meet a person who has late-stage disease because they missed the opportunity to undergo a screening procedure,” she said, noting that having an established relationship with a routine health care provider is a big part of staying on top of health risks.

Regarding reduction in cancer, specifically, Veerapaneni works with primary care and pediatric providers to encourage the HPV vaccination for patients as “that can lead to decreased incidences of cancer that are related to that viral infection.”

<strong>MYTHS & MISCONCEPTIONS</strong>

Of course, eating well and exercising is also encouraged. When asked if red meat could increase risk of cancer, or if that is just a myth, Veerapaneni noted that the World Health Organization identified red meat as a carcinogen in a report released several years back. She said that “they estimated that more than four ounces [of red meat] intake per week would significantly increase your risk of developing cancer.”

The doctor said a diet is all about balance and moderation.

As for other myths regarding cancer?

“One of the biggest [myths] is that if a woman does not have a family history, then she's not at risk for breast cancer,” she said. “Patients will come in and they're like, ‘Well, no one in my family has breast cancer,’ and I'm like, ‘you know, everyone's at risk, and the risk factors [for breast cancer] are being a woman and going through life.’”

Veerapaneni stated that breast cancer is one of the more common cancers that is diagnosed, and anyone with breast tissue is at risk.

She shared that another myth or misconception is the thought that people who are incredibly healthy and exercise are not going to get cancer.

“Cancer's kind of out of your control,” she said. “That's why you want to optimize your overall health. So that way, if it happens, then you're in the best shape to be able to move forward through it.”

<strong>THE BRIGHT SIDE</strong>

Veerapaneni said that, as weird as it sounds, patients will tell her that their journey with cancer “can actually be an incredibly positive experience.”

“It's a scary word, but I think it helps you prioritize your values,” said Veerapeneni. “Number one, it makes you recognize what's important, and then it also makes you recognize the grace and strength that people have. I mean, the people that walk these hallways are just amazing. Amazing patients and staff.”

In the hallways of Riverside Cancer Institute, patients will find glimpses of positivity. From uplifting signs on the walls to a bell that’s to be rung upon the completion of treatment, Riverside works to make the best of a difficult situation.

“It's really nice to see people taking care of people, then also seeing people long-term doing very well.”

<strong>MEET DR. VEERAPANENI</strong>

Veerapaneni has been with Riverside for 14 years and specializes in hematology and oncology. After attending Illinois Wesleyan University for her undergraduate degree, she attended medical school at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield. From there, she completed her residency at Evanston Northwestern Healthcare before finishing a fellowship at Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center.

Originally from Chicago, the doctor moved with her family to southern Illinois before winding up in central Illinois after her schooling was completed. Now living with her husband, two daughters and miniature labradoodle, Javi, in Frankfort, Veerapaneni enjoys spending her free time with her family, as well as reading about philosophy and history, exercising and cheering on the Chicago Cubs.

“We’re a big, big Cubs family,” she said.

Throughout the month of October, women who schedule a mammogram at Riverside Healthcare will receive a free gift.