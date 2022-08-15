LOCAL ARTIST: Eclectic items sought after as interest in vintage design trend increases

The ability to select unique and eye-catching pieces for one’s own wardrobe or interior decor is an art. The ability to do it for other people is a talent. Melissa Mattingly and Nina Piolatto are experts in both abilities, as proven with their new downtown Kankakee store, Madame Saint Vintage. The co-owners have an eye for finding and selecting vintage items that beautifully dress the bodies or homes of locals.

The resurgence of vintage items has taken the fashion and interior design world by storm. The trend is inspired by several reasons, Mattingly and Piolatto said, including an increased interest in sustainability and an interest in having unique items. There is also that love of nostalgia.

“Since we've opened, it's great to hear people say, ‘My mom had this, my grandma had this, I remember this when I was a kid,” Mattingly said. “People find things that are special to them where they remember from their childhood, which is cool.”

Piolatto agreed and further discussed the sustainability aspect, saying the environmental component seems to be important to millennials.

“The idea of buying things so that you're not contributing to landfills, I think [is] a big reason,” Piolatto said.

As with everything in the last two years, the vintage resurgence was something that’s been touched by COVID. Because manufacturers, particularly furniture companies, have had such a hard time keeping up with sales, vintage provides a quicker — and more unique — alternative.

“You go into a furniture store, you might have to wait six months for something versus vintage where you can literally just take it home today,” Mattingly said.

Where the art comes in, however, is knowing what items to select. This is true for shoppers who are visiting antique, resale or thrift stores, or even garage sales, to shop for just themselves. It becomes especially true for the Madame Saint Vintage co-owners, who are selecting pieces to appeal to a broad range of shoppers.

When searching these places, in addition to estate sales where they find most of their inventory, the ladies seek out items that go with the flow of their store. More importantly, they ask themselves, “Will somebody else also like it?”

Mattingly, who has a background in interior design, explained that different styles often have different color schemes. For example, mid-century tends to have brighter colors such as oranges and greens, whereas postmodern goes more pastel. Both styles can be found in the store, and there’s a heavy selection of items in the style of 1980s postmodern, which the co-owners said they both love.

“We definitely try to put some effort into each item having its own specific home within the store,” Mattingly said when describing creating a cohesiveness with the different styles. “Versus just having a shelf of different colors and different objects.”

For shoppers looking to expand their knowledge on vintage but are a bit overwhelmed on where to start, there’s no worries because Madame Saint Vintage is there to help.

When discussing how they go about assisting a shopper looking for help with decorating their home, there’s a get-to-know-you process the co-owners use.

“I would like to know what kind of house it is, when was it built? What kind of design aesthetic does your house have?” said Mattingly, who said after getting those details, they go into what sense of style the shopper has and ask what items in the store they’re drawn to.

The most important part? Just have fun with it.

And the element of fun comes up often with vintage, as one never knows what they may find. This is true of shoppers stepping into Madame Saint Vintage, as well as for the co-owners when they’re seeking out inventory.

“I think that it’s really just luck of what we happen to find,” Piolatto said.

The store is located at 275 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.madamesaintvintage.com" target="_blank">madamesaintvintage.com</a> or follow @madamesaintvintage on Instagram.

