IN HER HEELS: Kankakee museum exec. director Featherston keeps tabs on county history

The year was 2012, and soon-to-be-college-graduate Veronica Featherston took on a volunteer role with the Kankakee County Museum. Fast-forward 10 years later, and that same individual is now the museum’s executive director.

“I never imagined the possibility, but am so grateful and honored to be in this role,” she said.

The museum, which houses county history in the form of books, artifacts, exhibits and more, has been Featherston’s home-away-from-home for the last decade. Starting as a volunteer, she would eventually become the curatorial assistant before becoming curator. For the last year-and-a-half, she’s been the executive director.

In this role, she said, every day is different and she’s responsible for managing everything that falls under the Kankakee County Historical Society: buildings and grounds, staff and volunteers, public engagement, exhibitions, planning events, fundraising and more.

“Luckily, I have help from the best team of staff, volunteers and board members who do so much great work,” she said.

Additionally, Featherston is in a prime position to learn just about anything related to the county’s history.

“I find the most interesting thing to be simply realizing just how much the area has changed throughout time,” she said. “When you come across first-hand accounts of people who existed so long ago, it sounds like a completely different place.”

She said that much of this area would be unrecognizable to those people now.

“But it is really awesome that you can go to places like the Kankakee River State Park or Perry Farm — places in our ‘backyard’ that have been pretty well preserved — and get a glimpse of what it might have been like to discover this area before settlement and industrialization took over.”

<strong>Meet Veronica</strong>

When going over her timeline with the museum, the lifelong Kankakee County resident and Illinois State University graduate recalled being “ecstatic” when she was offered a three-hour-per-week job following her volunteer work.

“I was more ecstatic about that than I think I've ever been about a job,” she said. “So, I definitely feel very lucky to be where I am. It's very rare to find a job that you enjoy, you know?”

When discussing history, Featherston shared that her personal favorite time period is the 1940s.

“I don't know why, I think maybe I was reincarnated from some back then,” she shared. “I just love learning about that era. It seemed like people were so bonded together and lifting each other up and helping with the war effort and everything.”

She said it is “interesting to me to see our community come together at that time,” when discussing learning about the 1940s locally.

When it comes to her day-to-day work, it can vary from setting up exhibits, to applying for grant funding, to working with community organizations.

“I like the planning portion of my job,” Featherston said. “I think it's a lot of fun to think of ideas and come up with what you think people would really enjoy and be intrigued by.”

<strong>About the museum</strong>

Over the summer, the museum had been busy preparing for the 10th anniversary of the French Heritage Museum, which was celebrated on July 16 during the Bastille Day Festival. They’re also gearing up for next year’s 75th anniversary of the museum.

The museum has a few temporary exhibit spaces that are changed annually as well as various art shows and special displays throughout the year. "Permanent" exhibits also evolve as the curators come across artifacts that fit and/or receive donations or financial assistance to make improvements. There are even a few "virtual exhibits" on the museum’s website.

“We are always brainstorming more ideas,” Featherston said of exhibits. “Many ideas come from collaborating with other organizations and seeing what similar small museums are doing and finding to be successful.”

As far as large projects go, they are next looking to update the exhibit: "A Century of Sports" and renovating the chicken coup/smokehouse (the stone building in the middle of the museum campus that has the barn quilt in front of it).

A big part of the museum’s future is continuing to increase community engagement and patronage. Featherston noted that the museum isn’t just exhibits and historic buildings.

“We also host many exciting events and presentations throughout the year, rent out the Column Garden and Centennial Room, sell books and souvenirs in our museum store and provide research,” she said.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.

Volunteer: End of 2012 to March 2018

Curatorial Assistant: March 2018 to January 2019

Curator: January 2019 to March 2021

Executive Director: March 2021 to present

<strong>Types of Memberships:</strong>

Annual Individual

Annual Family

Lifetime

Corporate

<strong>Membership perks:</strong>

Receive electronic newsletters

10 percent discount in the museum store

Free research

Free museum admission

Volunteer opportunities

Invitation to the Gallery of Trees Preview Night