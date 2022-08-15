DINING OUT: LoveALatte caffeinating community while providing unique job opportunities

If you’ve been to a community event between the year 2018 and now, it’s likely that you’ve seen a red trailer brewing delicious-smelling coffee.

That would be the sweet scene of LoveALatte Coffee, which was established as a nonprofit pop-up coffee shop four years ago. The organization is a job-training opportunity for young adults with disabilities in Kankakee County. The interns receive hands-on training in customer service, money management and beverage preparation, among other skills related to future successful employment.

Founders Jennifer Carroll and Lori Grzelak, who both work in special education in the area, created LoveALatte with the tagline “Coffee, treats and sweet eats prepared by special people.”

“Lori and I have taught together in Manteno and Kankakee, and we realized that when our students got out of high school, there’s some, but not a lot of diversity and opportunities for our students,” Carroll said, who got the ball rolling with former students and children of friends to create the first group of interns.

Rather than use a basic coffee maker, the interns use a pour-over method, which, Carroll explained, enhances their abilities. Grzelak shared the training manual that the interns use is broken down with visual steps to help interns learn each task required for making the drinks.

“What is precious is when we get a new volunteer — which would be a neurotypical adult or teen — and when our interns say ‘no, no, no’ and they correct them on the instructions,” Grzelak shared.

LoveALatte currently works with 13 interns/baristas. Most of the interns are 18 and over and have graduated from high school. Some are participants in transition programs.

The organization also has five volunteers, two directors and nine board members.

The red trailer can be seen at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market every Saturday.

“The first year at the market was a good year, the next year at the market was a fabulous year,” Carroll said, adding that the long-term goal of the organization is to one day have a permanent storefront.

At both pop-ups and the farmers market, they have coffee grounds (both regular and decaf) for sale, as well as LoveALatte merch, including shirts and ball caps.

“I love it when I am out in the community wearing my LoveALatte t-shirt and people come up to me (often not even knowing I am a director) and say how much they love our mission and our coffee,” Carroll said.

Also on display at pop ups is a poster board including photos of the organization from over the years with information on its mission.

“We believe everyone can learn, everyone can work [and] everyone is an important member of our society,” the board reads.

For more information, visit <a href="https://www.lovealatteecoffee.com" target="_blank">lovealatteecoffee.com</a>.

• Teamed up with Sweet Darren's Bakery, Shasta Sweets and Gifts, and River Valley Special Recreation to plan community events

• Added new interns and board members

• Hosted inaugural Mini-Golf Outing on July 16 to assist with operating costs and saving for a future, more permanent store front

• Purchased generator for ability to attend events where electricity is not available

• Enhanced online store for purchasing bags of coffee (free local delivery) and merchandise at <a href="https://www.lovealattecoffee.com" target="_blank">lovealattecoffee.com</a>.

<strong>Hot Beverages</strong>

• Hot coffee

• Hot latte

• Hot cider

• Hot chocolate

<strong>Cold Beverages</strong>

• Iced Cold Brew

• Iced Lattes

• Frozen Hot Chocolate

• Frozen Lemonade

• Iced Sweet Tea

<span style="text-decoration: underline;">Latte flavors:</span> Vanilla, caramel, lavender, hazelnut, mocha, chai tea.

LoveALatte also features a changing weekly latte special at the Kankakee Farmers' Market.

<em>Carroll noted that not everything is offered at every event, and that the menu is dependent on weather and venue.</em>