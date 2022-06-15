HEALTHY = HAPPY: Riverside’s Animal Ambassador Program provides stress relief for employees

Twice a month, Riverside Healthcare’s Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer LaTivia Carr makes rounds around the hospital that have nothing to do with medicine. On these days, she teams up with a pet therapy dog and its owner to make visits to different staff stations throughout the facility.

“The rounding started this year in response to all of the stress and anxiety that I know the staff were experiencing,” Carr said.

Riverside’s Operations Director Jeffrey Coto, DNP, MS, RN, is in the midst of an 18-month long research project that examines the effects of therapy dogs on nurses and hospital employees. Not much exists on the topic - making the study rather unique - and last year Coto conducted a month-long study to gather data.

Using Beck Anxiety Inventory Tool, the study had nurses fill out an inventory to measure work-related anxiety levels. After completing the inventory, they then had an opportunity to interact with therapy dogs. Following that interaction, nurses again filled out the inventory tool. A “T Test” was then used to compare pre- and post- anxiety levels. Then a Pearson Correlation was used to determine the correlation between the dogs and anxiety.

“It shows that nurses who interacted with animals during their shift have less anxiety and stress than those who did not,” he said.

“I’m a dog lover, and through Jeff’s research it demonstrated that it made a difference,” said Carr, who was excited to incorporate the rounds into her workflow.

Prior to the pandemic, the pet therapy dog program - known as the Animal Ambassador Program and operated through the hospital’s Volunteer Services - would have dogs visit with patients, seniors and the community.

Because of the restrictions created by the pandemic, coupled with the stress it put on staff, the program became staff-facing.

“They love puppy snuggles is what the staff say,” Carr said of the positive feedback received. “Everybody breaks out into smiles whenever a therapy dog is a present.”

<strong>MEET MAGGIE MOO</strong>

The Animal Ambassador Program currently has three teams, with an additional seven currently going through training.

“Many of them recognize how therapeutic it is,” Director of Volunteer Services and Community Outreach Kristin Anderson said, sharing that a volunteer had recently told her how much joy they get from the program. “It’s my favorite part of my job. It always brings sunshine.”

Among the three teams is handler Dale Stevenson and his 6-year-old Australian Shepherd, Maggie Moo. Maggie Moo was part of a litter of nine puppies left out on the road. The litter was taken to It’s A Pittie Rescue in Monee where only three of the puppies survived. One of the rescue specialists, Debbie, knew early on that Maggie’s temperament was suitable for becoming a therapy dog and recommended this to Stevenson upon adoption.

“I bring her in whenever I’m available [or] whenever they ask,” said Stevenson, who has been participating with Maggie in the program for four years.

Stevenson noted that Maggie can sense when people are upset, sharing a story of a recent encounter where a young girl appeared to be having a rough day.

“Maggie went to her four times,” he recalled.

While making rounds on a Thursday afternoon, Maggie wore a red vest embroidered with her name, which Stevenson said she always gets excited to see taken out of the closet. When arriving on the 5th floor for staff visits, the faces of employees instantly lit up.

“She knows everybody up here,” Stevenson said. “She loves coming in here; she can work a crowd.”

“You don’t even need words,” Anderson said, pointing to Maggie’s smile and wagging tail. “This just tells the story.”

As training starts back up and Volunteer Services begins to revisit the idea of community and patient visits, Carr says the program will “absolutely” continue to include staff-facing visits.

“[The dogs] do what they’re here to do and that’s to provide therapy to the nurses by being a comfort,” she said, sharing that staff often say something along the lines of “We know it’s going to be a good day when the dogs come!”

Such was the case when walking into an area of the emergency room, where the nurses station became elated by Maggie’s presence.

“We love the dogs coming through, it’s wonderful,” said ER team leader, Missy Wilson.

Dogs and owners going through Riverside’s Animal Ambassador Program train with Bright and Beautiful training, as well as therapy dog training specialized for the hospital. A dog must be at least one year old to participate.

“After training, I just onboard them and let them shadow,” said Director of Volunteer Services and Community Outreach Kristin Anderson. “I don’t let them loose until they’re completely trained.”

For more information, call 815-935-3277