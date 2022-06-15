DINING OUT: Farmers’ Market in full swing, celebrates vendor’s 19th year

The Kankakee Farmers’ Market is in full swing and residents and visitors alike flock to the Saturday morning events in downtown Kankakee. Popular vendor Turtle Acres is celebrating 19 years with the market. The family-run business shared a bit of its tasty history, and explained why they enjoy returning to the market year after year.

“It still works for our family. We created the business to grow skills for our children,” said owner Debbie Turrell, who has seven children — three who have special needs.

She said that all of the kids have stepped up in helping, and said her daughter, Sarah Cherry, and her family are helping usher in the next generation of Turtle Acres. Even the grandkids, three in total, have helped with the business.

“It’s been a really good family experience and a good learning experience,” Turrell said. “[The kids] have done and are doing well. The things that they’ve learned how to do have been so beneficial.”

The family has a certified kitchen in a building on their property. After that building was completed and available, Turtle Acres began participating in the farmers’ market.

The kitchen and cannery specializes in simple, old-fashioned, homemade baked and canned goods. Other popular items on the large menu include jellies, jams and salsas.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/turtleacres" target="_blank">facebook.com/turtleacres</a>.

The “enduring favorites” are the cinnamon streusel and the sweet bread. In the last several years, they have begun developing more gluten-free options.

Turrell shared that the family were customers before becoming vendors.

“We enjoy Kankakee Farmers’ Market,” she said, adding that the best part has been the friendships they’ve developed with vendors and customers alike.

“[We] get to watch families grow [and] get to watch how people are doing,” Turrell shared. “It’s a really cool experience.”

• Arlowines

• Bamboo Island Snack Shack

• C-Mac’s Smoothies

• Chanticlare Farm

• Cindy’s

• Connect Roasters

• Cranky Mike’s

• Dip and Dollop

• Dr. Becker’s Bites

• The Fancy Frog

• Farmlander

• Good Morning Bakery

• Gracie Pie Apothecary

• Hardin’s Family Farm

• Heidelberr Farms

• I’ll Have the Same

• John Bailey Honey

• LaFevor Farm

• Little Angels’ Secret

• Llama Bean Coffee Co.

• LoveALatte

• Martinez Tacos

• Miabella’s Inc.

• Michaela Mantarian Floral

• Natural Formations Jewelry

• The Neighborhood Kitchen

• Nuts To Go Corp

• Philo Collective

• ReCharge Coffee Co.

• Relax Yourself

• The Ripple Effect Healing Arts

• Schiel Food Service

• Simply Essential

• Songbird Hill Farm

• Sonoma Farm

• Stamper Cheese

• Steep & Spice LLC

• Stoub Family Farms

• Sweet Darren’s

• Tasty Tomato Treats

• Turtle Acres

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket</a>.

<strong>June</strong>

18 - Little Daddy

25 - Tom Lowery Trio

<strong>July</strong>

2 - Crawfords Daughter

9 - The Simsons

16 - The Unemployed Architects

23 - Tim "the Tuneman" Rehmer

30 - John Sather

<strong>August</strong>

6 - Mary Claire Dwyer

13 - Linda Marie Smith

20 - Todd Hazelrigg

27 - Ryan Leggott

<strong>September</strong>

3 - Vern 'N' Vern

10 - The Ginger Wit Band

17 - TBA

24 - Ken & Sara Hazelrigg

<strong>October</strong>

11 - Matt Shipley

18 - Maddison Denault

15 - Lanny and the Upbeats

22 - KEDABRA

29 - Kankakee Valley Symphony