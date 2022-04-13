DINING OUT: A fresh cup of Llama Bean Coffee

Aside from water, one beverage that goes well with virtually any meal is a nice cup of coffee. Whether hot or iced, a cup with breakfast is a great way to start the day, and a decaf cup with dessert is a good way to wind down.

While the word “coffee” springs to mind the likes of Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts, there is coffee made right here in Kankakee County under the name Llama Bean Coffee Co. Bonfield native Brandon Malone uses the help of animals on his family’s farm for work inspiration.

No, the llama, alpaca, pony, donkeys and emus are not grinding coffee beans on his parents’ Bonfield farm.

Rather, one special animal, a 15-year-old llama named Barb, inspired the theme behind Llama Bean Coffee Co., with artist friends custom designing the llama logo and artwork.

The animals’ initial business was that of a mobile petting zoo business. But after the pandemic shuttered the business in 2020, Malone shifted gears and started his own coffee company, where Barb served as his muse.

What makes Barb so special?

Barb’s dad was the first animal on the family’s farm when their petting zoo operation was started around 2005. Barb was born there a few years later.

Over the years, she’s been a crowd favorite when Malone has taken her around the community for petting zoos.

“People love Barb because she is a personality,” Malone said, noting Barb’s trademark sassiness and curiosity.

Barb’s boldness can be a bit much at times, as she is not shy about sticking her long neck in children’s faces. When that is the case, the children usually gravitate to Jack, a 35-year-old donkey who has always had a very mellow disposition.

The diverse herd also includes Peanut the pony, as well as two emus, Bonnie and Clyde. The only living bird taller than an emu is its cousin, the ostrich.

“The emus tend to freak people out, but they are really tame,” he said.

They have also been known to photobomb his pictures with Barb, he joked.

Jerry the alpaca is a new addition to the farm and hasn’t had a chance to go to a petting zoo yet due to the pandemic. Alpacas and llamas are both part of the camel family, with llamas being a bit larger animals than alpacas.

“In college, I was known as, not necessarily the llama guy, but the guy that had a llama and was always taking goofy pictures with her and stuff like that,” Malone said.

A 2014 Herscher High School graduate, Malone got involved with the coffee project at North Central College in Naperville, where he studied accounting, finance and business management.

His involvement with the college’s coffee project eventually led him down the path to starting his own coffee business in November 2020, he said.

The project involved forming a direct-trade partnership with coffee bean farmers in Guatemala, traveling to meet with the farmers twice per year, and paying the farmers a sustainable wage above market price for their coffee, Malone said.

Llama Bean Coffee is sourced from Peru and Guatemala with the same type of fair-trade partnerships, though Malone has not been able to visit the Peruvian farmers due to the pandemic.

The coffee is roasted and packaged at the North Central College Coffee Lab.

Malone currently has six varieties of coffee and hopes to expand his offerings. A popular blend is Tipsy Llama, a medium roast aged in a bourbon barrel.

Additionally, a portion of proceeds from the Llama Be Me — Espresso Yourself Blend are donated to support different organizations and causes each month.

In January, donations went to the families of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.

Malone has been selling coffee at local events and farmers markets as well as online at <a href="https://www.llamabeancoffee.com" target="_blank">llamabeancoffee.com</a>.

He hopes to be able to sell his product at physical storefronts in the future and dreams of opening a llama-themed café where petting animals could be part of the experience.

Llama Bean Coffee offers a variety of flavors — some ground coffee, some Keurig compatible — in a variety of roasts.

• <strong>Llama Be Me, Espresso Yourself Blend:</strong> This blend of coffee combines our Guatemalan beans and Sumatran beans to form a bold, yet flavorful, espresso blend of coffee.

• <strong>Peruvian</strong>: A freshly roasted whole bean coffee with tasting notes of cocoa, nut and citrus. It’s a smooth and full-bodied coffee.

• <strong>Alpaca-My-Bags, Adventure Blend:</strong> This medium roast blend is a mix of Llama Bean’s Guatemala and Costa Rica coffee beans. This coffee is a full-bodied and flavorful blend of fruity and chocolatey tasting notes.

• <strong>Tipsy Llama, Barrel-Aged Coffee:</strong> Llama Bean’s raw coffee beans were aged for 120 days inside of fresh bourbon barrels to extract as much flavor as possible. The beans are then roasted to a medium roast to give you a bold, yet deliciously satisfying bourbon coffee, without the alcohol content.

• <strong>Llamaste, Zen Blend:</strong> Llama Bean’s Guatemala coffee was blended with the Rwandan coffee and roasted to a golden light roast.

• <strong>Decaf:</strong> Llama Bean’s Swiss water process decaf coffee sourced from Guatemala is caffeine and chemical free.