Pop-up food pantry returns to Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host its next mobile pop-up event Wednesday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main Street NW.

Anyone can come for food, according to the pantry’s founder and organizer, MaryLu Krueger. There are no residential or financial restrictions.

The pantry instructs attendees to not arrive more than 30 minutes prior and to follow a <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/images/content/residents/news/Pop-up_Mobile_Pantry_Route.pdf" target="_blank">designated route</a> per the Bourbonnais Police Department, which will be assisting in directing traffic.

For those who are in need, take Main Street NW (Illinois Route 102) and turn on Stratford Drive East. Follow event signage to William Latham Sr. Drive where vehicles will be staged while awaiting entry for food pickup.

Pantry organizers ask that attendees do not block any residential or commercial driveways while waiting.

The Secret Food Pantry, a non-profit based out of Godley, accepts financial donations at Financial Plus Credit Union locations and welcomes volunteers. Interested parties may reach out to The Original Secret Pantry group on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/602568857170320" target="_blank">Facebook</a>.