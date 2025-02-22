Johnson-Schamber wedding

Maggie Johnson and Phillip Schamber, both of Manteno, were married at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee on Nov. 9, 2024.

Pastor Matthew Pratscher officiated the ceremony. The reception was held at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee.

The bride is the daughter of Brian and Carla Johnson of Manteno. The groom is the son of William and Lisa Schamber of Manteno.

The maid of honor was Brianne Fischer, sister of the bride. The bridesmaid was Jessica Rasmussen. The flower attendant was Isabella O’Neill, niece of the bride.

The best man was Matthew Schamber, brother of the groom. The groomsman was Jesse Nagel. The ring bearer was Brooks Fischer, nephew of the bride. The ushers were Emily Schamber, twin sister of the groom, and Brent Matherly.

Maggie is a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is employed by CSL Behring.

Phillip is a graduate of Manteno High School and Kankakee Community College. He is an electrician apprentice with IBEW Local 176.

The couple honeymooned at the Aulani Disney Resort & Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawaii.