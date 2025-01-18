Hutton 90th Birthday

Marvin Hutton, of Bourbonnais, is celebrating his 90th birthday with a family gathering. Marvin was born on Jan. 16, 1935, in St. Louis, Mo.

Marvin and his wife, Betty, have two children: Diana (Hutton) and Doug Uribe, of Bourbonnais; and Shelia (Hutton) and Ernie Lugo, of Parkland, Fla. They also have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Marvin retired from Kankakee Federal Savings Bank as director of maintenance for all of its branches. His an active member of First Baptist Church in Manteno.