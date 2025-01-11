Birth announcements: Jan. 11, 2025

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Blake and Danielle Cobstill, Manteno, girl, Hayden Arlene, Dec. 19, first child.

Cody Novak and Holly Bond, Clifton, boy, Hunter Bennett-Lee, Dec. 20, second child.

Blake Keeton and Justyne Kirchner, Kankakee, girl, Brynlee Dean, Dec. 21, third child.

Colin Howe and Abigail Sieling, Kankakee, girl, Feighlyn Jolene, Dec. 22, first child.

Joseph Moore and Gladys Macagba, Kankakee, girl, Emmanuelle Jean, Dec. 24, first child.

Morgan Perkins, Kankakee, girl, Halo Capri, Dec. 24, second child.

Robert Scott and Ja'Nasia James-Woods, Kankakee, girl, Zae'Lani Marie, Dec. 25, fourth child.

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Peter and Nicolette Alamillo, Reddick, boy, Julian Robert, Dec. 23, second child.

Jonathan and Rachel Grezlovski, Bourbonnais, boy, Jack Alexander, Dec. 23, second child.

Charles Chambers Jr. and Paige McElroy, Bourbonnais, boy, Charles Maurice III, Dec. 25, second child.

Vintoria Williamson, Kankakee, boy, Andre Lee, Dec. 25, first child.

Brandon Cox and Heather Boudreau, Limestone, boy, Thomas Ashby, Dec. 26, first child.

Diamond Johnson, Manteno, girl, Nay'Ari Amhia, Dec. 26, first child.

Macaulay and Sarah McClintock, Kankakee, boy, Jack Duane, Dec. 28, first child. The mother is the former Sarah Cothren.

Payton Meli and Mackenzie Emery, Bourbonnais, boy, Cain Michael, Dec. 28, second child.

Brandon and Jessica Frey, St. Anne, boy, William Marshall, Dec. 28, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Juarez.

Trevor and Raelene Harvey, Grant Park, girl, Jocelyn Ruiter, Dec. 29, third child.

Elias Montoya and Courtney Hemphill-Montoya, Bourbonnais, boy, Judah Elias, Dec. 30, third child.

Nathan and Della Love, Clifton, boy, Eric Michael, Dec. 30, first child. The mother is the former Della Ritter.

Sean and Abigail O'Dell, Herscher, boy, August Jamie, Dec. 30, first child. The mother is the former Abigail Paynter.