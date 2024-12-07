Birth announcements: Dec. 7, 2024

Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee

<strong>Brandon and Amanda Laney</strong>, Aroma Park, girl, Gracelynn Suzann, Nov. 25, second child.

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

<strong>Bryce and Kalie Kuzeff</strong>, Bradley, girl, Elliana, Nov. 18, third child.

<strong>Andrew and Ashley Seyden</strong>, Bradley, girl, Emerson Claire, Nov. 19, second child.

<strong>Keyth Moody and Christine Leonard</strong>, Dwight, girl, Adaleigh Charlotte Michelle, Nov. 19, second child.

<strong>Rashad Scott and Andrea Watson</strong>, Kankakee, girl, Ra’Shiya Shiee, Nov. 19, third child.

<strong>Andre Tillman and Peiton Hook</strong>, Gardner, boy, Walker, Nov. 19, first child.

<strong>Franklin Dhom and Angela LaMonte</strong>, Grant Park, girl, Yvonne Marie, Nov. 21, fourth child.

<strong>Kyle and Hailey LaMore</strong>, Bourbonnais, boy, Liam Christopher, Nov. 22, first child. The mother is the former Hailey Kadow.

<strong>Marc Hamende and Jennifer Liem</strong>, Manteno, girl, Lyra Maeve, Nov. 22, first child.

<strong>Tyler and Katie Wenzelman</strong>, Kankakee, boy, Otto Mark, Nov. 23, first child. The mother is the former Katie Kirchner.

<strong>Dustin Essington and Shelby Boyd</strong>, Bourbonnais, boy, Nicolas David, Nov. 24, second child.

<strong>Guadalupe Estrada</strong>, Kankakee, girl, Ivy Lynn, Nov. 25.