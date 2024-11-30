Western Illinois University graduates

Several local students were awarded degrees from Western Illinois University this spring, including:

• Kennedy J. Bauer, of Watseka, Bachelor of Arts in Communications, graduated magna cum laude.

• Reilly K. Dersien, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

• Raymond C. Heavener, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science.

• Alyssa L. Stoll, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education.

• Ryan D. Svendsen, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration.

• Tasha N. Turner, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, graduated magna cum laude.

• Kyle Koch, of Bradley, Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration.

• Aldo F. Hernandez, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Psychology, graduated cum laude.

• Sarah R. Lanoue, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Music, graduated summa cum laude.

• Madelyn R. Michelich, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration, graduated cum laude.

• Grace A. Wright, of Elwood, Bachelor of Arts in Literature and Language, graduated cum laude.

• Gabriel S. Sojka, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Standard Physics.