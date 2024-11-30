Birth announcements: Nov. 30, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Connor Prairie and Lauren Buckley, Clifton, boy, Elliot Michael, Nov. 14, second child.

Colten and Stephanie Beaupre, St. Anne, girl, Ella Ruby, Nov. 19, third child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Timothy Haley Jr. and La'Zia Jordan, Kankakee, boy, Zae'Aree Tyjuan, Nov. 13, first child.

Steven and Victoria Cunningham, Bourbonnais, boy, Brayden Lee, Nov. 13, first child. The mother is the former Victoria Mongillo.

Julien and Katrina Carlin, Clifton, boy, Anthony Thomas, Nov. 14, first child. The mother is the former Katrina Quartermouse.

Jared and Courtney O'Connor, Bourbonnais, girl, Lyla Jean, Nov. 15, second child.

Ken and Laura Pazdzior, Bradley, girl, Alita Angel, Nov. 16, second child.

Danzell Ford and Tisha Garcia, Momence, girl, Zatanna Isabella Xiala, Nov. 17.

Francisco Villa and Megan Witthoft, Crescent City, boy, Adonis Miguel, Nov. 18, third child.

