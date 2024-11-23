National Mathematics Conference presenter

Chuckie Gentile, of Manhattan, was among the eight Lewis University students who recently presented research at Mathfest, the second-largest annual mathematics conference in the world, and the annual meeting of the Mathematical Association of American in Indianapolis.

Here is a little more information about Gentile’s team and presentation: Stephenson and Sulyok co-advised mathematics majors Chuckie Gentile and Mackenzie Welsh and data science and computer science double major Nuvia Hernandez, who presented “Development of Agent-Based Models for Evaluation of Precision Nutrition Interventions through a Socioeconomic Lens.”