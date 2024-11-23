Anna Stephens to perform in Nashville concert

Anna Stephens, of Bourbonnais, will be performing in Belmont University’s “Christmas at Belmont Live from Nashville” concert beginning Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. The concert will stream on Amazon Prime and Twitch. This is the first time the event has been available on a global streaming service.

The annual event features Belmont’s musical talent through an array of traditional carols, classical masterworks and seasonal favorites and features 600 students musicians and vocalists. It is a 90-minute performance. Also among those featured will be acclaimed Belmont alumni CMT-award winning singer Ashley Cooke, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cody Fry, and multiple Grammy and Dove award winner Dwan Hill.

For additional information, visit belmont.edu/christmas/.