Anna Stephens to perform in Nashville concert

By Daily Journal

Anna Stephens, of Bourbonnais, will be performing in Belmont University’s “Christmas at Belmont Live from Nashville” concert beginning Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. The concert will stream on Amazon Prime and Twitch. This is the first time the event has been available on a global streaming service.

The annual event features Belmont’s musical talent through an array of traditional carols, classical masterworks and seasonal favorites and features 600 students musicians and vocalists. It is a 90-minute performance. Also among those featured will be acclaimed Belmont alumni CMT-award winning singer Ashley Cooke, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cody Fry, and multiple Grammy and Dove award winner Dwan Hill.

For additional information, visit belmont.edu/christmas/.