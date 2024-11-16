Augustana dean's list

Several local students have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Augustana University, including:

• Alexandra Bohac, of Braidwood, graphic design, business administration and marketing major.

• Karli Borsch, of Manhattan, biology and psychology major.

• Katherine Frese, of Kankakee, pre-medicine, neuroscience major.

• Mitchell Galyen, of Watseka, biochemistry major.

• Wilton Jackman, of Gardner, multimedia journalism and mass communication major.

• John Reda, of Manteno, film major.

• Abigail Sunday, of Godley, psychology major.

• Samuel Verrill, of Bourbonnais, political science major.

• Eric Wiesch, of Manteno, graphic design major.

• Braiden Young, of Coal City, undecided.