Augustana dean's list

Several local students have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Augustana University, including:
• Alexandra Bohac, of Braidwood, graphic design, business administration and marketing major.
• Karli Borsch, of Manhattan, biology and psychology major.
• Katherine Frese, of Kankakee, pre-medicine, neuroscience major.
• Mitchell Galyen, of Watseka, biochemistry major.
• Wilton Jackman, of Gardner, multimedia journalism and mass communication major.
• John Reda, of Manteno, film major.
• Abigail Sunday, of Godley, psychology major.
• Samuel Verrill, of Bourbonnais, political science major.
• Eric Wiesch, of Manteno, graphic design major.
• Braiden Young, of Coal City, undecided.