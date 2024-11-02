LeSage 95th Birthday

Marcella LeSage, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 95th birthday with an open house at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church basement in Manteno, hosted by her family.

She was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Paris, Ill.

Marcella has five children: Fred and Terri LeSage, of Bourbonnais; Susan and Tom McDermott, of Chicago; Jeana and Jeff Smith, of Frankfort; Jerry and Michelle LeSage, of Manteno; and Judy and Ty Arseneau, of Frankfort. She also has 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way in December.

Marcella is a former teacher. She enjoys spending time with family, is a longtime resident of Manteno and a St. Joseph’s Manteno parishioner.