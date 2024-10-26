Gordon 70th Anniversary

Robert and Janice Gordon, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in Manteno on Oct. 26.

Bob married the former Janice Prairie on Oct. 30, 1954, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. The couple has two children: Mike and Lori Gordon, of Kankakee; and Lynn and Kip Randall, of Hillsboro, Ky. The couple has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Bob worked at Rosenboom Realty, Custom Farm Seed, AO Smith Harveststore, Gem Cleaners (co-owner/operator), and Ford Motor Co.. Janice was a co-owner/operator at Gem Cleaners and a homemaker.

They wintered in Florida for 20-plus years. They enjoy spending time with friends and family, playing board games and cards.