University of Alabama honors

Several local students were recently honored by the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for having made the spring semester dean’s list, including:

• Ava Brosseau, of Bourbonnais, president’s list.

• Lucy Mast, of Bourbonnais, dean’s list.

• Gavin Chernesky, of Coal City, dean’s list.

• Jackson Wilcock, of Coal City, president’s list.

• Nolan Adam, of Manhattan, president’s list.

• Caitlyn Burgess, of Manhattan, president’s list.

• Isabella Gentle, of Manhattan, president’s list.

• Colin Kinsella, of Manhattan, dean’s list.

• Cole Munn, of Manhattan, president’s list.

• Myles Nelson, of Manhattan, president’s list.

• Jack Olejniczak, of Manhattan, dean’s list.

• Mallory Kelly, of Manteno, dean’s list.