Terrell 50th Anniversary

James and Linda Terrell, of Bourbonnais, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Hawaii at a later date. The children will be sponsoring the trip.

The couple has three children: Lisa Terrell, of Plano, Texas; James III (Erika), of Rancho Murieta Calif.; Jamarr Sr., of Sacramento, Calif. They also have three grandchildren.

James married the former Linda Green on Oct. 19, 1974, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Kankakee.

James retired from Midwestern University, Downers Grove, after 20 years serving as safety and security supervisor, and he is currently working at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in security personnel. Linda worked in education at St. Martin De Porres for 31 years and retired after 15 years at Pembroke Community School District No. 259. They enjoy traveling and spending time with grandsons, Christian, James IV and Jamarr Jr., and family.