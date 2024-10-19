Messer 90th Birthday

Ardis Messer, of Bonfield, will be celebrating her 90th birthday at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church hosted by hers sons and their spouses.

Ardis was born on Oct. 23, 1934. She’s married to Allen Messer. She has two sons: Bruce and Shelley Messer, of Bourbonnais; and Barry and Cathy Messer, of Bourbonnais. She also has five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is retired from Sears after 43 years. She loves spending time with her family. Ardis is on many committees at Bonfield Evangelical UMC. She also loves spending time in her gardens.