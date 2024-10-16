Burns 70th Anniversary

Doris and John Ash Jr., of Lebanon, Ind., and formerly of Watseka, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1:30 to 5 p.m. (Eastern time) Saturday, Oct. 19 at Boone County Senior Services, 515 Crown Point Drive, Lebanon, Ind., hosted by their children.

The couple has four children: Gary and Lorrie (Howe) Ash, of Bradenton, Fla.; Penny (Ash) and Gary Bell of Zionsville, Ind.; Brian Ash and Brita Chaudoin, of Lincoln, Ill.; and Diane (Ash) and Richard Burns of Lebanon, Ind. The couple also has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

John Ash married the former Doris McCullough on Oct. 17, 1954, in Watseka.

John and Doris Ash lived in Iroquois County for almost 80 years. They raised their children while living on a farm in Watseka. Doris spent most of her working life helping John on the farm, maintaining the home, gardening and raising their four children. They both worked hard for almost 20 years enjoying their hobby of attending festivals selling primitives, antiques and handcrafted items John made and handcrafted rugs Doris made. John and Doris retired from a lifetime of farming in 1992.

In 2013, they relocated to Lebanon, Ind., to be closer to their daughters. They have enjoyed retirement traveling, spending time with their family and enjoying their grandkids and great-grandkids.

Cards and best wishes can be sent to: 2118 Crimson Lane, Lebanon, IN 46052.