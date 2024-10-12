Bertrand 85th Birthday

Donna Bertrand, of Manteno, is celebrated her 85th birthday with a family gathering on Oct. 5 at the Manteno American Legion Hall.

Donna has six children: Bryant and Marti Bertrand, of Celina, Texas; Bridget and Cindy Bertrand-Essington, of Bourbonnais; Brendan Bertrand, of Bradley; Brady and Amy Bertrand, of Manteno; Briana Bertrand, of Manteno; and Brodie and Rachel Bertrand, of Palatine. She also has 12 grandchildren.

She is an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno where she participates in praying the rosary and going to adoration. She also enjoys spending time with family and friends and getting together with her Sisters Group.