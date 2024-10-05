Birth announcements: Oct. 5, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

<strong>Tommy Desler and Savannah Crane</strong>, Kankakee, boy, Tatum Paul, Sept. 21, first child.

<strong>Zane Miller and Kayden Mines</strong>, Kankakee, girl, Oaklynn Marie, Sept. 24, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

<strong>Jacob and Elizabeth LaMore</strong>, Kankakee, girl, Nora, Sept. 18, Father’s second child and mother’s first child. The mother is the former Elizabeth Yolich.

<strong>Max Shepherd and Celsey DeLahr</strong>, Watseka, girl, Wrenley Elizabeth, Sept. 19, second child.

<strong>Jose Luis Chalico Barranca and Melany Pizano Gaytan</strong>, Kankakee, girl, Ana Cristina, Sept. 20.

<strong>Luke and Valerie Oppenhuis</strong>, Momence, girl, Heidi Nicole, Sept. 20, first child. The mother is the former Valerie Dissekkoen.

<strong>Rory Hertzberg and Sheila Wehlauch</strong>, Kankakee, boy, Lincoln James, Sept. 20, second child.

<strong>Alec and Nicolette Andrewson</strong>, Manteno, boy, Hudson James, Sept. 21, second child.

<strong>Clay and Alyssa Abbott</strong>, Momence, girl, Nell Opal, Sept 21, fourth child.

<strong>Dexter Smith and Rachael Peterson</strong>, Momence, girl, Dahlia Jean, Sept. 21, second child.

<strong>Luis Angel Vargas Marmolejo and Sanjuana Medina Castillo</strong>, Momence, girl, Mia Angeline, Sept. 23, second child.

<strong>Austin and Amy Earsley,</strong> Bourbonnais, girl, Anastasia Rose, Sept. 23, second child.