University of Illinois graduates

Several local students graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign at the end of the spring semester, including:

• Kathleen Jane Kleinert, of Ashkum, graduate degree in food science and human nutrition.

• Trevor Michael Meier, of Ashkum, ag and consumer economics degree.

• Chloe Grace Tallant, of Beecher, kinesiology degree.

• Christina Wang, of Beecher, accounting degree.

• Dylan T. Charter, of Bonfield, mechanical engineering degree.

• Kaitlyn Elizabeth Dunn, of Bourbonnais, advertising degree.

• Kyle David Huffaker, of Bourbonnais, psychology degree.

• Aislee Ann Klups, of Bourbonnais, integrative biology.

• Briley Kade McVey, of Bourbonnais, law degree.

• Avery Grace Norwick, of Bourbonnais, mental health counseling degree.

• Max R. O’Connor, of Bourbonnais, kinesiology degree.

• Naiya Chetan Patel, of Bourbonnais, molecular and cellular biology degree.

• Abigail Peyton, of Bourbonnais, psychology degree.

• Alexandra Shuell, of Bourbonnais, graduate degree in business administration.

• Alexis Spriesch, of Bourbonnais, psychology degree.

• Joi Allison Strickland, of Bourbonnais, accounting degree.

• Benny Wang, of Bourbonnais, elementary education degree.

• Keelan Hansgen, of Bradley, psychology degree.

• Hanna Marie Teneyuca, of Bradley, psychology degree.

• Elizabeth Alwina Reutter, of Buckley, agricultural leadership, education and communications degree.

• Simon Andrew Walthers, of Cabery, engineering physics degree.

• Caden Chamness, of Clifton, mechanical engineering degree.

• Manshi Ashvin Patel, of Clifton, kinesiology degree.

• Holly Justine Wingren, of Crescent City, astronomy and physics degrees.

• Tess Caroline Cummings, of Danforth, veterinary medicine degree.

• Elisia Terese Chavez, of Essex, veterinary medicine degree.

• Ariana Noemi Ramirez, of Gilman, psychology degree.

• Brittany Nicole Miller, of Herscher, social work degree.

• Emma Gwendolyn Overton, of Kankakee, law degree.

• Curtis Al Smith Jr., of Kankakee, management degree.

• David L. Sun, of Kankakee, agricultural and consumer economics degree.

• Bailee Ann Fanning, of Milford, agricultural and consumer economics degree.

• Reagan Michelle Hanson, of Milford, recreation, sport and tourism degree.

• Jose Ismael Reyes, of Momence, architectural studies degree.

• Brittney Kay-Lynn Bailey, of Sheldon, molecular and cellular biology degree.

• Sindralynn Lazel Gerdes, of Thawville, degree in African American studies.

• Alexis Krones, of Watseka, social work degree.

• Dane Mitchell Shoemaker, of Watseka, music degree.

• Olivia June Simons, of Watseka, political science degree.

• Mary Elizabeth Leonard, of Manhattan, psychology degree.

• Claire Ke Bei McGrath, of Manhattan, electrical engineering degree.

• Tera Marie Sparks, of Manhattan, interdisciplinary health sciences degree.

• Benjamin Thomas Warden, of Manhattan, communications degree.

• Taylor Diane Widlacki, of Manhattan, interdisciplinary health sciences degree.

• Devont Paul Felix, of Manteno, physics degree.

• Jennifer Marie Marsh, of Manteno, earth, society and environmental sustainability degree.

• Ruby Sky Phebus, of Manteno, music education degree.

• Spencer John Bettenhausen, of Peotone, architectural studies degree.