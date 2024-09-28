University of Illinois graduates

Several local students graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign at the end of the spring semester, including:
• Kathleen Jane Kleinert, of Ashkum, graduate degree in food science and human nutrition.
• Trevor Michael Meier, of Ashkum, ag and consumer economics degree.
• Chloe Grace Tallant, of Beecher, kinesiology degree.
• Christina Wang, of Beecher, accounting degree.
• Dylan T. Charter, of Bonfield, mechanical engineering degree.
• Kaitlyn Elizabeth Dunn, of Bourbonnais, advertising degree.
• Kyle David Huffaker, of Bourbonnais, psychology degree.
• Aislee Ann Klups, of Bourbonnais, integrative biology.
• Briley Kade McVey, of Bourbonnais, law degree.
• Avery Grace Norwick, of Bourbonnais, mental health counseling degree.
• Max R. O’Connor, of Bourbonnais, kinesiology degree.
• Naiya Chetan Patel, of Bourbonnais, molecular and cellular biology degree.
• Abigail Peyton, of Bourbonnais, psychology degree.
• Alexandra Shuell, of Bourbonnais, graduate degree in business administration.
• Alexis Spriesch, of Bourbonnais, psychology degree.
• Joi Allison Strickland, of Bourbonnais, accounting degree.
• Benny Wang, of Bourbonnais, elementary education degree.
• Keelan Hansgen, of Bradley, psychology degree.
• Hanna Marie Teneyuca, of Bradley, psychology degree.
• Elizabeth Alwina Reutter, of Buckley, agricultural leadership, education and communications degree.
• Simon Andrew Walthers, of Cabery, engineering physics degree.
• Caden Chamness, of Clifton, mechanical engineering degree.
• Manshi Ashvin Patel, of Clifton, kinesiology degree.
• Holly Justine Wingren, of Crescent City, astronomy and physics degrees.
• Tess Caroline Cummings, of Danforth, veterinary medicine degree.
• Elisia Terese Chavez, of Essex, veterinary medicine degree.
• Ariana Noemi Ramirez, of Gilman, psychology degree.
• Brittany Nicole Miller, of Herscher, social work degree.
• Emma Gwendolyn Overton, of Kankakee, law degree.
• Curtis Al Smith Jr., of Kankakee, management degree.
• David L. Sun, of Kankakee, agricultural and consumer economics degree.
• Bailee Ann Fanning, of Milford, agricultural and consumer economics degree.
• Reagan Michelle Hanson, of Milford, recreation, sport and tourism degree.
• Jose Ismael Reyes, of Momence, architectural studies degree.
• Brittney Kay-Lynn Bailey, of Sheldon, molecular and cellular biology degree.
• Sindralynn Lazel Gerdes, of Thawville, degree in African American studies.
• Alexis Krones, of Watseka, social work degree.
• Dane Mitchell Shoemaker, of Watseka, music degree.
• Olivia June Simons, of Watseka, political science degree.
• Mary Elizabeth Leonard, of Manhattan, psychology degree.
• Claire Ke Bei McGrath, of Manhattan, electrical engineering degree.
• Tera Marie Sparks, of Manhattan, interdisciplinary health sciences degree.
• Benjamin Thomas Warden, of Manhattan, communications degree.
• Taylor Diane Widlacki, of Manhattan, interdisciplinary health sciences degree.
• Devont Paul Felix, of Manteno, physics degree.
• Jennifer Marie Marsh, of Manteno, earth, society and environmental sustainability degree.
• Ruby Sky Phebus, of Manteno, music education degree.
• Spencer John Bettenhausen, of Peotone, architectural studies degree.