Birth announcements: Sept. 28, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Frank and Kelsey Shipley, Bourbonnais, boy, Crue Alan, Sept. 10, second child.

Jesse Campos and Taylor Rapier, Bradley, boy, Raymond Lee, Sept. 12, first child.

Matthew and Ashli Panozzo, Kankakee, boy, Xander Kash, Sept. 12, fourth child.

Nasir Bey-Fortinberry and Nicole Roberts, Bourbonnais, boy, Braylin Emir, Sept. 13, second child.

Johnny Melton and Tieara Williams, Pembroke Township, girl, Ta’Riah Lanay, Sept. 15, fifth child.

Jacob Ramirez and Jena Horchem, Watseka, twins, girl, Lainey Paige, and boy, Everett Kohl, Sept. 16, first and second children.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Ariel Skye Norton, Kankakee, girl, Kimberley-Ann, Aug. 31.

Erik and Ashley Michener, Bourbonnais, girl, Margot James, Sept. 9, second child.

Timothy Strassenburg and Alexis Burnett, St. Anne, girl, Naomi Shea, Sept. 10, second child.

Jalyn Hancock, Kankakee, girl, Princess-Deborah Louise, Sept. 12, third child.

Quinnton Becker and Rheese Tufano, Bradley, boy, Atlas James, Sept. 12, first child.

Felicity Lilienthal, Bourbonnais, girl, Ellie Grace, Sept. 12, second child.

Jake Jepsen and Kelia Amland, Bourbonnais, boy, Messiah, Sept. 13, first child.

Austin Miller and Summer Deihs, Gardner, boy, Axel Lee James, Sept. 14, first child.

Devon and Christina Betts, Monee, boy, Devon Marquis Jr, Sept. 16, sixth child.

Daniel and Alexandra Disselkoen, Grant Park, boy, Ford Wyatt, Sept. 16, second child.

Dalton Smith and Katherine Henson, Clifton, boy, Dean Charles, Sept. 16, third child.