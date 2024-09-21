Bradley University dean's list

Several local students have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Bradley University, including:
• Mason Alberts, of Aroma Park.
• Katelyn Kain, of Beecher.
• Meagan Ruger, of Beecher.
• Kennedy Kaufman, of Bourbonnais.
• William Roney, of Bourbonnais.
• Ally VandenHout, of Bourbonnais.
• Alexsandra Wesolowski, of Bourbonnais.
• Kedzington Yeates, of Bourbonnais.
• Madison Kelly, of Bradley.
• Jarell Lewis, of Bradley.
• Laci Newbrough, of Custer Park.
• Carmella Barkley, of Diamond.
• Rhianna Norder, of Donovan.
• Hannah Shirkey, of Essex.
• Riley Ford, of Grant Park.
• Paige Sherwood, of Grant Park.
• Humberto Camargo, of Kankakee.
• Jaret Holt, of Kankakee.
• Rudy Wolfer, of Manhattan.
• Jacob Meents, of Manteno.
• Michael Savoie, of St. Anne.
• Rachel Hobbs, of Wilmington.