Birth announcements: Sept. 21, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Juan Gonzalez and Angelina Mezo, Donovan, boy, Noah Sebastian, Sept. 4, first child.

Kyuss Allison and Darian Pierce, Bradley, girl, Charlie Joy, Sept. 4, third child.

Alex Johnson and Zoe Demarah, Bradley, boy, Kai Michael, Sept. 4, first child.

Taylor Gordon, Bourbonnais, girl, Adore Reign, Sept. 5, fourth child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Davion Johnson and Latajha Jones, Kankakee, boy, Damir Kash, Sept. 3, third child.

Scott and Ashley Kuchel, Kankakee, boy, August Levi, Sept. 4, second child.

Jim Brown and Meriann Brandenburg, Watseka, girl, Belle Louise, Sept. 5.

James Meade and Hayley Brown, Bourbonnais, boy, Shai Daniel, Sept. 6, third child.

Dennis Hill and Fleetalyn Love, Kankakee, girl, Blessyn Unique, Sept. 6, Mother’s first child and father’s second child.

Hannah Soper, Bradley, boy, Rome Carmona, Sept. 6, second child.