Birth announcements: Sept. 14, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Mitchell and Darci Geister, Reddick, girl, Sadie Valerie, Aug. 27, first child.

Robert and Heather Grassl, Bourbonnais, boy, Keegan Lucas, Aug. 28, fourth child.

Erik and Kelsey Tobey, Herscher, girl, Kaci Jolene, Sept. 3, fourth child.

Zeb and Madi Rashenskas, Bradley, twin boys, Zeplin James and Maddux Jase, Sept. 3, third and fourth children.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Derek and Katelyn Beasley, Bradley, boy, Aaron James, Aug. 21, first child. The mother is the former Katelyn LaMontagne.

Rashawn Speed and Mia Dean, Kankakee, girl, Nina Marie, Aug. 26, first child.

Godwin and Ruchelle Asamoah-Mensah, Kankakee, girl, Myra McKenzie, Aug. 26, fourth child.

Daniel LaMarr and Elizabeth Polley, Gilman, boy, Lawrence Cooper, Aug. 27, first child.

Cody and Allison Junge, Bourbonnais, boy, August Henry, Aug. 27, second child.

Steven McDaniels and Paige Ferris, Bourbonnais, boy, Silas Lee, Aug. 27, first child.

Gregory Giraldo and Carley Janeway, Kankakee, girl, Lisanna Tallia Carizma, Aug. 27, first child.

Taylor Linne-Kupcik and Sierra Murray, Sheldon, girl, Iris Jo, Aug. 27, first child.

Natalya Murrell, Custer Park, girl, Kylie Elizabeth, Aug. 28, second child.

Devonte Ricci and Guadalupe Medina, Kankakee, girl, Azari Ehlani, Aug. 28, first child.

Kevin and Kaylyn Hendricks, Manteno, boy, Mason Charles, Aug. 28, first child.

Diego Garcia and Azucena Zavala, Onarga, boy, Arian Santos, Aug. 29, second child.

Ryan and Amber McHeffey, Manteno, girl, Daisy Mae, Aug. 29, sixth child.

Daniel and Lindsey Stenlund, Lowell, Ind., boy, Kayden Daniel, Aug. 29.

Angel Medina and Emma Pitts, Wilmington, boy, Carter Matthew James, Aug. 30, first child.

Christian Davis and Alexis Kenworthy, Bourbonnais, girl, Taytum Amber Josette, Aug. 30, second child.

Hung Truong and Sani Chau, Bourbonnais, girl, Tiffany Nhien, Aug. 31, second child.

Logan and Emily Rasmussen, Kankakee, boy, Myles Flynn, Sept. 1, second child.

Jose A. Mendez and Angelica M. Medina, Kankakee, boy, Anthony, Sept. 1.