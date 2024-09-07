Birth announcements: Sept. 7, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Kristy Walters, Momence, girl, Arabella Marie-Lou, Aug. 16, fourth child.

David and Alicia Kirkpatrick, Bonfield, girl, Lainey Mae, Aug. 17, second child.

Jorge Juarez and Maribel Bolivar, Kankakee, girl, Carolina, Aug. 18, first child.

Shawn and Jordan Kulach, Kankakee, girl, Hayden Marie, Aug. 20, second child.

Andrew Elizondo and Danielle Swisher, Chebanse, boy, August Hayes, Aug. 23, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Paul and Elizabeth Kozak, Bourbonnais, boy, Johnathan Paul, Aug. 20, first child. The mother is the former Elizabeth Copeland.

Joel Albright and Faith Coffey, Ashkum, girl, Stella Mae, Aug. 20, first child.

Devin and Mariah LaFine, Bradley, girl, Eleanore Charlie Mae, Aug. 20, third child.

Clayten Scott and Michelle Swift, Kankakee, boy, Alastair, Aug. 20, first child.

Corey and Taylor Foster, Odell, boy, Sawyer Corey, Aug. 21, second child.

Derek and Katelyn Beasley, Bradley, boy, Aaron James, Aug. 21, first child. The mother is the former Katelyn LaMontagne.

Johnathan and Ashley Heimberger, Kankakee, girl, Skylar Jade, Aug. 22, third child.

Jacob and Kathryn Senesac, Bourbonnais, girl, Rosemary Elena, Aug. 22, second child.

Cameron and Alyssa Hickey, Manteno, girl, Delaney Mae, Aug. 23, second child.

Collin Kunkel and Brianna Hall, Dwight, girl, Alaya Mae, Aug. 23, second child.

Conor and Hannah Lawrence, Bourbonnais, boy, Luca John, Aug. 23, first child. The mother is the former Hannah Bartlett.

Michael and Christa Agee, Chebanse, boy, Christopher Michael, Aug. 24, first child. The mother is the former Christa Mitchell.