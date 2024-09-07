Anderson 60th Anniversary

Glenn and Esther Anderson, of Kankakee, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at the Kankakee Country Club.

Glenn married the former Esther Bowers on Aug. 21, 1954, at Tabor Lutheran Church in Buffalo, N.Y. The couple has four children: Ellen Anderson, of Bloomington, Ill.; Lisa (Tom) Martin, of Bourbonnais; Eric (Lauren) Anderson, of Mendota; and Keith (Barb) Anderson, of Hardeeville, S.C. The couple has eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Glenn is a retired farmer from Ford and Iroquois counties. Esther retired from the Kankakee Area Career Center.