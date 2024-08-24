University of Iowa dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:
• Frank Fouts, of Bourbonnais, sophomore, enterprise leadership major.
• Theodore Giannakopoulos, of Bourbonnais, freshman, business major.
• Marissa Goad, of Manteno, freshman, psychology major.
• Cannon Leonard, of Danforth, freshman, environmental sciences major.
• Nolan Perkins, of Gardner, senior, finance major.
• Jordyn Reents, of Wilmington, senior, mechanical engineering major.
• Madeline Tures, of Peotone, sophomore, public health major.
• Madeleine Willis, of Manteno, junior, journalism and mass communication major.
• Brecken Johnson of Coal City, freshman, nursing major.