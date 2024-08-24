Shaw Local

People

University of Iowa dean's list

By Daily Journal

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:

• Frank Fouts, of Bourbonnais, sophomore, enterprise leadership major.

• Theodore Giannakopoulos, of Bourbonnais, freshman, business major.

• Marissa Goad, of Manteno, freshman, psychology major.

• Cannon Leonard, of Danforth, freshman, environmental sciences major.

• Nolan Perkins, of Gardner, senior, finance major.

• Jordyn Reents, of Wilmington, senior, mechanical engineering major.

• Madeline Tures, of Peotone, sophomore, public health major.

• Madeleine Willis, of Manteno, junior, journalism and mass communication major.

• Brecken Johnson of Coal City, freshman, nursing major.