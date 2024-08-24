Swinford awarded scholarship

Rylie Swinford, of Kankakee, has been awarded the Ferrellgas Scholarship. She is studying environmental science at Illinois State University.

She is the daughter of Tanya and Doug Swinford. Doug works as a district manager for Ferrellgas including overseeing operations and serving customers throughout Kankakee. For more than 30 years, the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program has provided scholarship funds to the dependent children of employees of Ferrellgas and its industry-leading Blue Rhino propane tank brand.