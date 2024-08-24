Shaw Local

Kohan 65th Anniversary

By Daily Journal

Robert and Beverly Kohan, of Kankakee, will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Robert married the former Beverly Hubert on Aug. 29, 1959, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable. The couple has three children: Lance and Sasha Kohan, of Chicago; Jace and Ann Kohan, of Tampa, Fla.; and Cory and Tricia Kohan, of Saint Anne. The couple also has four grandchildren and four great-grandchilden.

Robert is a retired firefighter from the Kankakee Fire Department. Beverly retired from Kankakee School District 111.