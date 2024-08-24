Birth announcements: Aug. 24, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Austin Patchett and Frida Morales, St. Anne, girl, Stella Sofia, Aug. 8, first child.

Tyler Burton and Jaici Kilman, Bourbonnais, boy, Memphis Allen, Aug. 8, first child.

Stephen Olivairri and McKenna Jones, Bradley, girl, Stevie June, Aug. 10, second child.

Criston Phillips and Vivian Walden, Kankakee, girl, Scarlett Mae, Aug. 12, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Jacob Gayer and Kearsten Switzer, Kankakee, boy, Lincoln Hunter, Aug. 6, first child.

Devon Troupe Sr. and Kanashia Sanders, Kankakee, girl, Iyla Sky, Aug. 6, third child.

David and Whitney Trevino, Beecher, boy, Kyler Everett, Aug. 6, third child.

Tyler and Chloe Tempco, Bradley, girl, Juniper Lynn, Aug. 7, first child. The mother is the former Chloe Wright.

Edward Sanders III and Shay Jackson, Kankakee, boy, Noah Charles, Aug. 7.

Derrick and Katie Graham, Ashkum, boy, Hudson Walker, Aug. 7, fifth child.

Amber Tapp, Kankakee, boy, Darryl Wayne, Aug. 7.

Daniel Muzik and Breanne Ashline, Kankakee, girl, Callie Nichole, Aug. 8, second child.

Zane and Lauren Duffield, Kankakee, girl, Lennon James, Aug. 8, second child.

Matthew and Dakota Dabulskis, Braceville, boy, Russell Lee, Aug. 9, third child.

Malik Wingard and Madisen Chinski, Kankakee, girl, Sloan Honey Suede, Aug. 9, third child.

Marcos Rizzo and Nycole Anderson, Bradley, girl, Jocynnia Augustina, Aug. 9, second child.

Jacob and Makenzie Hansen, Ashkum, girl, Della Rae, Aug. 11, first child. The mother is the former Makenzie Quick.

Bryan Hernandez and Deborah Gomez, Kankakee, boy, Texas Wenceslao, Aug. 12, first child.

Dustin and Kailee Wilson, Donovan, girl, Ellie Brook, Aug. 12, third child.