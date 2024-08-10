Naese 50th Anniversary

Gary and Wendy Naese, of Kankakee, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner with their children and grandchildren. Gary married the former Wendy Deuschle on Aug. 10, 1974, at St. John United Church of Christ in Kankakee.

The couple has two children: Stephanie and Nick Young, of Limestone; and Jennifer and Matthew Brozowski, of Hudsonville, Mich. They also have four grandchildren.

Gary is a retired mechanic for Roy Brothers Tire & Auto. Wendy is a retired office manager for Focus Human Resource Development. The couple enjoys watching their grandsons play baseball and basketball.