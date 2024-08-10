Birth announcements: Aug. 10, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Ronesha Gray, Kankakee, boy, Tremaine Lamar, July 23, fourth child.

Trevor and Maureen Rapp, Kankakee, girl, Ruby Sue, July 25, first child.

Jonathan and McKenna Adams, Momence, boy, Oakley James, July 27, third child.

Hector Sandoval and Alejandra Andrade Ruiz, Momence, boy, Xander, July 28, first child.

Nicholas Bzdusek and Miranda Brown, Momence, girl, Hyleigh Rose, July 29, fifth child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Luis Avila and Jovita Velazquez, Bradley, boy, Eitan Noel, July 23, second child.

Richard and Chelsey McAlpin, Kankakee, girl, Mazi Rae, July 23, first child. The mother is the former Chelsey O’Connor.

Matilda Tzi Pop, Watseka, girl, Janelle, July 23, second child.

Karol and Katie Domalik, Bradley, boy, Oskar Jakub, July 23.

Jesus Melendez Naranjo and Maricela Sosa Morales, Kankakee, boy, Josue Santiago, July 25, second child.

Rashad Springer and Tierra English, Kankakee, girl, Rhylee Jemiya, July 27, fifth child.

Jarod and Ashley Knight, Bradley, girl, Thea Marie, July 27, first child. The mother is the former Ashley Benevice.

Mark O’Connell and Morgan Metschuleit, Bourbonnais, boy, Ronan Zachary, July 28, first child.