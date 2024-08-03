Birth announcements: Aug. 3, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Nathan Lane and Jordan Huddlestun, Bradley, boy, Jackson Alan, July 17, third child.

Christopher Walker and Ebony Speed, Kankakee, twins, boy, Eris KhyRelle, and girl, Emryss Kioni, July 17, first and second children.

Jesse DuMontelle and Priscilla Bohne, Manteno, girl, Penelope Jean, July 18, third child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Marquise Collins and Seraenah Davis, Kankakee, boy, Rylen, July 16, first child.

Brandon Freeman and Abigail Ulitzsch, Clifton, girl, June Elizabeth, July 16, first child.

James and Taylor Martin, Bradley, boy, Jace, July 16, second child.

Cody Schlusemann and Jessica Lambert, Braidwood, girl, Isabella Lynn, July 17, second child.

Sean and Madeline Pickering, Bourbonnais, boy, Ellis James, July 18, first child. The mother is the former Madeline Harrison.

Rod and Samantha Sykes, Momence, girl, Emerson Jean, July 19, second child.

Zachary and Haley Mau, Kankakee, boy, Tatum Rhett, July 20, first child. The mother is the former Haley Hallett.

Joshua and Tracie Snyder, Sheldon, boy, Felix Byron, July 20, second child.

Nicholas and Kristina Jette, Bradley, girl, Everleigh Ann, July 20, first child. The mother is the former Kristina Ehmen.

Robert and Jenna Miller, Braidwood, Sophia Jane, July 20, second child.

Ryan Long and Kathleen Ashline, Watseka, Colter Tatum, July 21, fourth child.