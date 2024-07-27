Mann 60th Anniversary

Glenn and Judy (Jacobs) Mann, of Manteno, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a recent family dinner at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Cedar Lake, Ind. The couple was married May 23, 1964, at the Manteno United Methodist Church.

The couple has two sons: Michael (Denise) Mann, of Bourbonnais; and Kory (Sheri), of Manteno. They also have six grandchildren: Bailey, Cydnee, Peyton, Aubree, Rylee and Tyler.

Glenn retired from Valspar Corporation and Manteno CUSD 5, and Judy retired from Manteno CUSD 5.

The couple enjoys being with family, eating out and traveling.