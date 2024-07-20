Birth announcements: July 20, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

James Weltmeyer and Alexis Andrews, Manteno, girl, Emery Jane, July 4, third child.

Ray and Samantha Burton, Bourbonnais, girl, Lucy Rae, July 8, third child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

PJ and Ali Denault, Bourbonnais, girl, Kinsley Shay, July 1, second child.

LaVontae Lee and Centeria Wright, Kankakee, boy, Kameron Juelz, July 1.

Jesus Gonzalez and Fabiana Lopez, Kankakee, boy, Andres Humberto, July 1, third child.

Aaron and Jacqueline Landers, St. Anne, girl, Maya Lisa, July 2. Mother’s first child and father’s second child. The mother is the former Jacqueline Bonfante.

Gabe and Sophia Rushbrook, Milford, girl, Mira Ann, July 2, first child. The mother is the former Sophia LaMie.

Karl and Taylor Hokanson, Chebanse, boy, Oliver Perry, July 2, second child.

Evan Stacy and Emily Grice, Clifton, girl, Rowan Faye, July 3, fourth child.

Levi and Marissa Coddington, Bourbonnais, girl, Nora E., July 4, first child. The mother is the former Marissa Langlois.

Melecio Morales and Madison Simpson, Kankakee, girl, Alexandria Nicole, July 4.

Livello McCurry and Toneisha Hearvey, Kankakee, girl, Journee Nyi’Jaeh Louise, July 6, third child.

Lucas and Aimee Oswald, Essex, boy, Arliss Zebulon, July 5, fourth child.

Cody Kupiainen and Katlyn Mulvihill, Bourbonnais, boy, Oliver, July 5, second child.

Westin Beeman and Faith Myszkiewicz, Manteno, girl, Ellie Nichole, July 8, second child.

Megan Johnson, Bourbonnais, boy, Jordan Brooks, July 8, second child.