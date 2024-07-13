Smyly 50th Anniversary

Roosevelt and Kim Smyly, of Pembroke Township, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a party and vow renewal hosted by their children June 1 at Steffie’s Events located in Northfield Square mall. Roosevelt married the former Kim Burt on June 1, 1974, at the groom’s parents’ home at 5035 W. Adams St. in Chicago.

The couple has five children: Raphael and Denise Smyly, of Bradley; Kolette and Reginald O’Donoghue, of Bradley; Danielle Smyly, Glenette Cline and Roosevelt Smyly, all of Pembroke Township. The couple also has six grandchildren.

Roosevelt was an ironworker for Local Union No. 1 out of Chicago. He worked 40 years in his trade. Kim was a homemaker. They have been members of Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in Hopkins Park since 1977. They enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren, attending church and quiet evenings at home.