Birth announcements: July 13, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Jakob Michl and Evaln Zavala, Bourbonnais, girl, Amelia May, June 26, first child.

Chad and Kelsey Kilgore, Danforth, girl, Josephine Faye, June 28, second child.

Christopher and Ashley Reynolds, Herscher, girl, Scottie Marie, June 28, third child.

Caleb and Cody Benoit, Kankakee, boy, Lennon Douglas, June 30, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Joselyne Perez, Kankakee, girl, Jossari, June 23, first child.

Blake and Olivia Becker, Kankakee, boy, Lennox Anthony, June 24, second child.

Ryan Cyr and Melody Blanchette, Bradley, boy, Bryson Daniel, June 24, mother’s third child and father’s first child.

Antonio Adams and Cayla Robbins, Bradley, girl, Romi Amara, June 24, first child.

Dylan and Lierra Lambert, Bradley, boy, Kai Kenneth, June 24, third child.

Rylee Roth and Mackenzi Matrypula, Kankakee, girl, Lea Cassandra, June 25, first child.

Jeffrey and Katherine Fisher, Bourbonnais, boy, August, June 25, fourth child.

Tiesha Jackson, Kankakee, girl, A’yana Mykanari, June 26, third child.

Ruben Torres Hernandez and Victoria Lopez, Kankakee, boy, Ulises, June 26.

Zachary Murray and Emma Landis, Bourbonnais, boy, Theodore Alan, June 26.

Chris and Erica Butler, Martinton, boy, Benson Hayes, June 27, second child.

Melanie Dean, Kankakee, girl, Maeve Michele, June 27, first child.

LaVancea Bellephant and Lauren Chavez, Bradley, girl, Odessa Joan, June 28, mother’s second and father’s first child.

Cristopher Gonzalez and Patricia Reyes, Kankakee, girl, Lilianna, June 28, first child.

Antonio Wells and Cristin Stadt, Bourbonnais, boy, Kobe Antonio Rashaud, June 28.

Kyle and Sheyanne Grigsby, Watseka, boy, Maverick Steele, June 28, first child.

Javon Criswell and Sara Serena, Kankakee, boy, Javon Vito Corleone, June 28, first child.

Samantha Pope, Grant Park, boy, Timothy Jonathan, June 29, third child.

Elizabeth Martinez, Kankakee, girl, Alyvia Elizabeth, June 29, first child.

Ernesto Calderon and Fernanda Gaytan, Kankakee, boy, Eden, June 30, first child.

Allan Macak and Megan Boyce, Bradley, girl, Aislee Lynn, June 30, second child.

Deibi Ochoa and Daniela Herrera, Momence, boy, Karim, July 1, third child.

Mason and Hannah DeLong, Bradley, girl, Lyla Jay, July 1, first child. The mother is the former Hannah Karkos.