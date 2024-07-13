Aurora University dean's list

Several local students were among those being honored by Aurora University for having made the dean's list for the spring semester, including:

• Dylan Regnier-Jamnik, of Bonfield, studying physical education with K-12 teaching licensure.

• Amanda Johnson, of Bradley, studying social work.

• Chloe Johnson, of Diamond, studying criminal justice.

• Mia Castillo, of Godley, studying criminal justice, political science and public policy.

• Nichol Graham, of Kankakee, studying social work.

• Erin Heneghan, of Kankakee, studying social work.

• Joseph Holohan, of Kankakee, studying nursing.

• Rodney Leverston, of Kankakee, studying criminal justice.

• Nora Mulcahy, of Kankakee, studying physical education with K-12 teaching licensure.

• Kate Jensen, of Manhattan, studying social work.

• Ainsley Martin, of Manteno, studying history.

• Taylor Sannito, of Manteno, studying sports management and marketing.

• Jordan Schroeder, of Watseka, studying mathematics.

• Natalie Schroeder, of Watseka, studying sports management.

• Corianne Wysocki, of Wilmington, human and animal studies.