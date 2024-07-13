Aurora University dean's list

Several local students were among those being honored by Aurora University for having made the dean's list for the spring semester, including:
• Dylan Regnier-Jamnik, of Bonfield, studying physical education with K-12 teaching licensure.
• Amanda Johnson, of Bradley, studying social work.
• Chloe Johnson, of Diamond, studying criminal justice.
• Mia Castillo, of Godley, studying criminal justice, political science and public policy.
• Nichol Graham, of Kankakee, studying social work.
• Erin Heneghan, of Kankakee, studying social work.
• Joseph Holohan, of Kankakee, studying nursing.
• Rodney Leverston, of Kankakee, studying criminal justice.
• Nora Mulcahy, of Kankakee, studying physical education with K-12 teaching licensure.
• Kate Jensen, of Manhattan, studying social work.
• Ainsley Martin, of Manteno, studying history.
• Taylor Sannito, of Manteno, studying sports management and marketing.
• Jordan Schroeder, of Watseka, studying mathematics.
• Natalie Schroeder, of Watseka, studying sports management.
• Corianne Wysocki, of Wilmington, human and animal studies.