Birth announcements: July 6, 2024

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Lane Knorr and Kate Coulthard, Clifton, boy, Wylder Lincoln, June 18, fourth child.

Diego Rodriguez and Karen Cruz Cuevas, Bourbonnais, girl, Aolani Noemi, June 20, first child.

Jonathan Gallup and Jennifer Stuart, Reddick, girl, Jenavieve May, June 21, third child.

Carl and Courtney Nutter, Bourbonnais, girl, Cedar Elizabeth, June 22, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

LaRon Pendleton and Alicia Hall, Kankakee, girl, La’Niya Chanelle, June 17, sixth child.

David and Alexis Michniak, Pembroke Township, boy, David Lawrence, June 17, third child.

Gabriel Tensley and Chante Richardson, Kankakee, boy, Kyren Wesley, June 18.

Daniel Lengel and Kaitlyn Trapani, Manteno, girl, Eden Grace, June 19, second child.

Thomas Rose Jr. and Shanette Davis, Kankakee, boy, Thomas Channing III, June 19, second child.

Passion Croom, Kankakee, girl, Halo Sunshine, June 20, first child.

Jorge Lopez Zavala and Ana Maria Mendez, boy, Georgie, June 20, third child.

Austin and Rachel Denault, Bradley, boy, Liam Jerald, June 21, second child.

Scott Jr. and Porsha Frye, Watseka, girl, Suki Shae, June 21, fourth child.

Marc and Madison DeFelippis, Bourbonnais, boy, August James, June 21, first child. The mother is the former Madison McMullen.

Caden and Hannah May, St. Anne, boy, Weston Crawford, June 21, second child.

Armonde and Alexis Bonaparte, Kankakee, girl, Aubriella Mariah Reign, June 21.

Bryan Haynes and Alanna Glogowski, Kankakee, girl, Hadley Jo, June 22, second child.

Damien and Taylor Williams, Bourbonnais, girl, Krue Willow, June 22, fifth child.

Rodrigo and Nicole Vazquez, St. Anne, boy, Rodrigo, June 23, third child.